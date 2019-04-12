9 stunning Outlander wedding venues in Scotland where fans can tie the knot
Outlander fans will be familiar with the stunning locations used across Scotland to film the hit show, including medieval castles and grand country houses.
And if you are keen to enjoy your own slice of time travelling romance, bride and grooms-to-be can tie the knot at some of the beautiful locations seen on screen.Here are nine of the most glorious venues around Scotland for an Outlander-inspired wedding.
1. Dundas Castle, South Queensferry
This 15th-century castle offers a unique Outlander-themed wedding experience, which includes a medieval banquet, a candle-lit ceremony and a replica of Claire's ring from the series. Prices start from 11,500 for the package.
Used as Wentworth Prison where Jamie is imprisoned, this impressive venue was once a favoured royal residence of the Stewart monarchs and the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots. It makes for a wonderfully atmospheric wedding spot.
Doubling as Sainte Anne de Beaupre's Monastery in the series, this 12th-century castle is among one of the oldest standing masonry castles in Scotland and overlooks the Forth Estuary, making it the most romantic of spots.