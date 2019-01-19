9 of Edinburgh’s worst kept ‘secrets’ that pretty much everyone knows about
WHILE the Capital is chock-full of hidden curiosities, and plenty of forgotten landmarks and abandoned buildings to explore, it’d be slightly disingenuous to describe any of them as ‘secret’.
The truth is, we live in a world where the minutiae of every so-called ‘secret’ is regurgitated online on a regular basis. From Morningside’s well-kent Wild West to the forever teeming cycle path of the Innocent Railway Tunnel, we’ve compiled a short inventory showcasing the city’s worst kept secrets that pretty much everyone knows about.
1. Morningside's 'Wild West'
Morningside's 'secret' wild west was built in the 1990s as part of an ad campaign for a furniture business. Since then, so many column inches have been devoted to it, it's genuinely embarrassing.