9 of Edinburgh’s worst kept ‘secrets’ that pretty much everyone knows about

WHILE the Capital is chock-full of hidden curiosities, and plenty of forgotten landmarks and abandoned buildings to explore, it’d be slightly disingenuous to describe any of them as ‘secret’.

The truth is, we live in a world where the minutiae of every so-called ‘secret’ is regurgitated online on a regular basis. From Morningside’s well-kent Wild West to the forever teeming cycle path of the Innocent Railway Tunnel, we’ve compiled a short inventory showcasing the city’s worst kept secrets that pretty much everyone knows about.

1. Morningside's 'Wild West'

Morningside's 'secret' wild west was built in the 1990s as part of an ad campaign for a furniture business. Since then, so many column inches have been devoted to it, it's genuinely embarrassing.
2. Gilmerton Cove

While there's a fair bit of mystery surrounding Gilmerton Cove, the place itself is no secret. Tour groups have been coming down here in their droves for more than 16 years.
3. Mary Kings Close, Old Town

The ancient and labyrthine Mary King's Close, as fascinating as it is, is one of the city's premier tourist attractions.
4. White Horse Close, Canongate

Historic White Horse Close isa stunning place. As such, it's a favourite for local photographers and definitely no longer a secret! Rebuilt in the fifties, it's not actually historic either...
