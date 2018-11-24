editorial image

9 magical pictures of Scotland during winter that will make you desperate for Christmas

The weather outside may not yet be frightful, but it doesn’t take much to turn Scotland into a winter wonderland.

We’ve dipped into our picture archive to bring some of our favourite photos from winters past to get you in mood for Christmas.

Snow falls on the West End of Princes Street with St John's church and St Cuthbert's church in the foreground (and a Christmas tree to left of the entrance) and the frontage of the Caledonian Hotel to the right.

1. Snowfall in Edinburgh, winter 1950

2. Christmas in George Square, Glasgow, 1962

3. A magical George Square, Glasgow 1962.

A blizzard in Glasgow covers cars St Vincent Street

4. Blizarrd blankets Glasgow, 1962

