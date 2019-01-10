9 lesser-known Scottish towns and villages worth a visit

3. Edzell, Angus

Fiona Keith from Montrose said the small village of Edzell in Angus has much to offer. The Blue Door walk from Gannochy Bridge runs up the River North Esk to the incredible spot of the Rocks of Solitude. Nearer the village, get a sandwich from the Tuck Inn and enjoy it at the nearby Clatterin Brig. The village has a nice antiques pop-up shop with Edzell Castle also worth a look.