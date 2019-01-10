9 lesser-known Scottish towns and villages worth a visit
We all know the big destinations in Scotland that pull the visitors - but what about those better hidden gems that often overlooked?
As the famous attractions burst at the seams, it is worth remembering that Scotland is crammed with quaint, interesting and beautiful spots that deserve our attention. We look at 9 places that are well worth a visit - and offer a true slice of Scottish life.
1. Rumbling Bridge Gorge, Kinross-shire
Rumbling Bridge Gorge in Kinross-shire was recommended by reader Andrea Birnie. The tiny village is dominated by the double bridge and deep gorge into the River Devon with walks and trails taking visitors into the beauty spot. The bridge gives off a distinctive rumbling reverberation at lower levels.
Reader Debbie Neilson recommended a trip to Preston Mill near East Linton.The architectural oddity has a curious Dutch-style conical roof with the mill used commercially until 1959. Parts of television series Outlander were shot here and just across the River Tyne sits the 16th Century Phantassie Doocot which once housed 500 pigeons.
Fiona Keith from Montrose said the small village of Edzell in Angus has much to offer. The Blue Door walk from Gannochy Bridge runs up the River North Esk to the incredible spot of the Rocks of Solitude. Nearer the village, get a sandwich from the Tuck Inn and enjoy it at the nearby Clatterin Brig. The village has a nice antiques pop-up shop with Edzell Castle also worth a look.
Reader Alison Robertson recommended Davaar Island in Kintyre for a trip. "It can only be accesssed at low tide via a causeway and is so peaceful. The entire Kintyre Peninsula is well worth a visit for Westport Beach, Machrihanish and Mull of Kintyre," Ms Robertson said.