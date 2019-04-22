7 of the best places to eat by Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle
Loch Ness is one of Scotland's most iconic places and brings thousands of tourists to the water hoping to catch a glimpse of the elusive Nessie.
If you're looking for the best eateries while exploring Urquhart Castle, Loch Ness and the surrounding area, we have you covered.
1. Rocpool Restaurant
Rocpool Restaurant offers fine dining in a modern setting. It values local Scottish ingredients at the heart of its menu, but its flavours take inspiration from all over the world. 1 Ness Walk,Inverness IV3 5NE
Camerons Tea Room comes with a farm shop, whichoffers fresh seasonal produce as well as local crafts, cards and gifts. With a farm on site, customers have also reported getting pictures with deer. 60 B852, Inverness IV2 6YA
An amazing menu isn't all that the Mustard Seed has to offer - with the help ofan award winning Scottish vintner, The Mustard Seed has curated an extensive wine list from around the world.16 Fraser St, Inverness IV1 1DW
With Scottish favourites on the menu, Fiddler's is real Scottish food through and through.In addition is a selection of whiskies, as well as tastings for whisky novices. The Green Mainstreet, Drumnadrochit, Inverness IV63 6TU