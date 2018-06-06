50 bands set to appear at Loch Lomond Live festival

Have your say

AROUND 50 bands will take to the stage for Loch Lomond Live festival.

The event, on September 22 and 23, will be the first major music festival on the loch in ten years.

The festival will feature a mixture of traditional Scottish music and up-and-coming indie rock and alternative bands.

There will also be local acts on the bill.

Balloch band Have Mercy Las Vegas will appear.

A spokesman for the festival said: “We’re delighted to announce that the festival will be at Luss Highland Games park.

“It’s a fantastic location and we’ll also be announcing various transport options in due course.

“Dubbed by radio legend Jim Gellatly as ‘an ideal festival band’, we’re delighted to announce local stars Have Mercy Las Vegas as our first act.”

The event will promote local culture and feature entertainment, attractions and live music plus food and drink.

The full line-up will be released on Monday, with tickets going on sale on June 15.