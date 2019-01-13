5 of the oldest pubs in Scotland well worth a visit
We take a look at some of the contenders for the crown of “Scotland’s oldest pub”.
Lying at the heart of many a Scottish community, the local pub was often a lodestone for communication and revelry and its no wonder that so many have survived throughout the centuries to remain a tangible links to the past.
1. Sheep Heid Inn
Considered to be the oldest pub in the capital (if not the country) there is said to have been a drinking establishment here ' in one form or another since ' since around 1360. Picture: TSPL
Another that seeks to the claim the title of 'Edinburgh's oldest pub', is The White Hart which is said to date back to 1516 ' well parts of it anyway ' and while the remainder of the modern pub is said to have been built in 1740, there's no doubting its rich heritage. Picture: TSPL
Like Edinburgh, there are more than a few pubs that claim the title of 'Glasgow's oldest' but in the Old College Bar we have what may be the genuine article ' a plaque above the door proclaims it as 'Glasgow's oldest public house. Ancient staging post and hostelry'. Picture: Postldf\Wikimedia