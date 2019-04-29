5 free designer beauty treatments you might not know about

If you're looking for some pampering but are pushed for cash and time, then these big name brands offer mini treatments for free... and not many people know about them.

From massages to hair styling, there's something for all at no cost, so get booking.

Jo Malone Hand and Arm Massage

With an abundance of fragrances found in candles, body lotions and bath oils, Jo Malone is a go-to brand for quality perfumery, but if you're unsure what you might like then why not book in for their complimentary hand and arm massage?

Available at boutiques across the UK, this 20 minute free treatment is not only really relaxing, it involves a taster of Jo Malone's ethos of fragrance combining, and gives you the chance to smell and experience two scents - with no obligation to buy.

La Mer Facial Treatment

This is one of the most exclusive beauty brands on the high street thanks to its original 'wonder cream' moisturiser, with celebrity fans such as Kate Moss and Kate Hudson. So it may come as quite a surprise that you can book a free 15 minute at-counter facial treatment.

Treatments can use La Mer's The Concentrate - which is packed with the brand's miracle broth that helps restore and hydrate skin - which normally retails for £155 per pot.

Choose from the Hydrated Look for a post-spa glow; the Radiant Look which will stimulate circulation; The Soothing Look that will help to calm problem skin and the Lifted Look for anti-ageing concerns.

Aveda Hair Styling

If you want to master a new hair style then book into this complimentary 15 minute treatment, available in Aveda stores nationwide.

You can look forward to product tips and recommendations tailored to your hair type and style to styling hacks used by the experts.

Aveda also offer a range of facial treatments as well as a hair and scalp check along with product masterclasses, all free of charge.

Origins Mini Skin-Pampering Treatments

If you don't think you'd have time for a treatment then think again as Origin counters across the UK offer skin-pampering mini facials, which only take five minutes.

The menu includes: Nature's Gentle Dermabrasion, a skin smoothing exfoliation followed by serum and moisturiser for lumious skin; and a Custom Mask Discovery, a multi mask experience followed by moisturiser.

There's also a couple of longer treatments, if you have the time and the best bit? You can take home custom samples for your Mini Facial favourites.

Benefit Eyebrow Wax

To celebrate your birthday, Benefit and Debenhams Beauty Club offer a free eyebrow wax worth £14.50 two weeks before and two weeks after your special day.

All you need to do is sign up to the Debenhams Beauty Club and bring along you card plus proof of your date of birth to enjoy picture perfect brows.

The Beauty Club also offers a free birthday Elizabeth Arden oxygen blast facial treatment.