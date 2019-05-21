£280k rates bill revealed as George Street Jamie’s Italian shuts

Following the shock closure of Jamie’s Italian it was revealed the George Street restaurant had an annual business tax bill of £280,500.

Jamie Oliver announced on Tuesday that he had appointed administrators to deal with the failed restaurant chain, Jamie’s Italian.

Housed in the former supper halls of the Assembly Rooms, the restaurant, which also had an entrance on Rose Street, paid out nearly £300,000 a year in business rates alone. Mounting financial pressures including the steep business rates – a tax on property used for business purposes – and crippling rents have been blamed.

Head of restructuring and debt advisory at French Duncan LLP Eileen Blackburn, said: “The combined pressures of high business rates coupled with inflexible leases and sky-high rents are making it extremely difficult for the casual dining sector to survive. There needs to be a major examination of the way in which the High Street operates to ensure that we have town and city centres to visit in the future.”

The £2.3 million eatery could seat nearly 200 diners. The group, which includes the Jamie’s Italian chain, Barbecoa and Fifteen, has appointed KPMG as administrators.

In total, 25 restaurants are affected by the move, putting 1,300 jobs at risk.

Jamie said: “I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade.