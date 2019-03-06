25 of the most unusual and intriguing registered Scottish tartans
Synonymous with Scotland, tartan comes in many forms, from the tradtional to the modern, here are some of the most unusual registered Scottish tartans.
There are now over 7,000 different variations of tartan registered with the Scottish Tartan Register - the only official government register for tartan in Scotland.
1. Tartan: European Union
The tartan was designed by William Chalmers of Kilsyth. An authentic Scottish Tartan for all Europeans, the squares are worked round the twelve stars on the European Union Flag.
2. Tartan: Nando's, Scotland
Popular food chain Nando's registered their tartan in January 2017 incorporating the corporate colours of the UK restaurant chain.
3. Tartan: Irn-Bru
Originally designed in 1969 as the Barr tartan, by Howe design. It was redesigned in 97 and the name was changed to Irn Bru. The colours are based on the brand label.
4. Tartan: Coca-cola
Reportedly designed by Janet Helm Presents Tartan - a Vancouver design company - for Coca Cola to use in a promotion.
