CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2020 recently reveal their top spots, and here we take a look at 25 of the best pubs which feature. From country pubs to hotel bars, there's a good place to stop for a drink no matter where you are or are travelling to in Scotland.

1. Copper Dog, Craigellachie Hotel The Copper Dog bar is located in this impressive Victorian hotel, which is close to the River Spey. Food and drinks can be enjoyed here whereas upstairs in the Quaich bar theres an impressive whisky selection.

2. Highlander Inn, Craigellachie This charming bar is situated on Speysides malt whisky trail and os close to the Speyside Way. It is at its most popular during the tourist season and during the Spirit of Speyside whisky festival.

3. Drouthy Cobbler, Elgin This small popular pub is named after John Shanks, a shoe maker and an important name in conservation of Elgins cathedral. Food is available from 10am and drinks include whisky, gins, cocktails, real ale and bottled beer.

4. Moorfield House Hotel, Braemar This small family-run hotel overlooks the famous Highland Games ground on the edge of this historic village. Four varying ales are served, which reduces to three in the winter.

