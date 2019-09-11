24 things we could do in Edinburgh during the 1990s but can't do now

From hailing a cab inside Waverley Station to attending the Hogmanay street party for absolutely nothing, we take a look back at 24 things you used to be able to do in Edinburgh during the 1990s, but can't do now.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party cost you absolutely nothing! It was a bit of a squeeze though.. the unticketed 90s events could attract upwards of 400,000 people.

Attend Fringe Sunday in Holyrood Park and see crazy scenes like this!

'Knock at the door, twenty four!': You could play bingo at what is now the Festival Theatre.

..And crowds would line Princes Street to see the Festival Cavalcade (now the Festival Carnival).

