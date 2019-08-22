20 photos that make us want Woolworths to return right now

Coming at the height of a global recession, the company's British collapse left more than 800 stores lying vacant and in excess of 27,000 people without employment. More than a decade on from the sad closure of the shop, where it seemed as if you could buy just about anything, we take a nostalgic look back at Woolworths in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

1. Fit for a Prince The big store on Princes Street closed in 1982.

2. Leith local The Leith store at the Foot of the Walk always seemed to be packed.

3. Yum! Children getting stuck into the pick 'n' mix at the Leith store.

4. Jewel in the crown The Big W at the Jewel... There was nothing else quite like it.

