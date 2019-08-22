Woolies nostalgia

20 photos that make us want Woolworths to return right now

When Woolworths, one of our oldest retail chains, collapsed back in 2008, high streets across the country were changed forever.

Coming at the height of a global recession, the company's British collapse left more than 800 stores lying vacant and in excess of 27,000 people without employment. More than a decade on from the sad closure of the shop, where it seemed as if you could buy just about anything, we take a nostalgic look back at Woolworths in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The big store on Princes Street closed in 1982.

1. Fit for a Prince

The Leith store at the Foot of the Walk always seemed to be packed.

2. Leith local

Children getting stuck into the pick 'n' mix at the Leith store.

3. Yum!

The Big W at the Jewel... There was nothing else quite like it.

4. Jewel in the crown

