1979: Kirkcaldy community chooses its Miss Personality

Does anyone remember the days when a Kirkcaldy community hosted its own Miss Personality contest? In 1979, fifteen-year-old Lorraine Coleman was the winner of the title in a competition organised by Torbain Communities Association.
The event took place at a function held at Torbain Primary School.
Lorraine received a £10 voucher and a bouquet from Councillor David Stewart.
> If you have an old picture you would like to share with our readers, email a hi-res version, along with some details to us at ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk
You may also be interested in:
Deportation threat to American who made his home in Fife
Police appeal after death of cyclist
Fife twins reveal heartache behind graduation joy