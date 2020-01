The country boasts a wide variety of well-loved pizza restaurants, so there’s plenty to choose from. These are 19 of the best pizza restaurants in Scotland - according to Google reviews. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. @Pizza, Edinburgh 4.7 out of 5 stars. Went on a whim whilst staying in Edinburgh, and may have possibly been the best pizza I've had in my life. Google reviewer

2. Civerinos, Edinburgh 4.5 out of 5 stars. Pizzas were great. Fantastic to see the use of fresh ingredients. The staff were very informative and great help. Google reviewer

3. La Favorita, Edinburgh 4.5 out of 5 stars. Always the best pizza in town, and their specials are always fresh and fun. Google reviewer

4. Mammas American Pizza, Edinburgh 4.2 out of 5 stars. "Pizza is awesome and it's absolutely heaven for gluten free, vegan and vegetarians." Google reviewer

