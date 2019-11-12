18 pictures that show magical Edinburgh snow scenes through the years With winter just around the corner, snowy days in the Capital are sure to follow. From sledging fun to beautiful scenery, here we take a look at snowy scenes in Edinburgh from the 50s onwards. 1. Sledging on Saughton Road 1959 Sledging on Saughton Road- 1 year old Brenda Bomford , Lorraine McVicar (9) and Moira Murdoch (13) in 1959 TSPL JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. February 1991 Monks from Nunraw near Carfin walking through the snow in February 1991. TSPL JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Newington Road Snow plough at work in Newington Road. TSPL JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. January 1987 Snow and icy roads approaching Penicuik in Midlothian, January 1987. TSPL JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5