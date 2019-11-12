18 pictures that show magical Edinburgh snow scenes through the years

From sledging fun to beautiful scenery, here we take a look at snowy scenes in Edinburgh from the 50s onwards.

1. Sledging on Saughton Road 1959 Sledging on Saughton Road- 1 year old Brenda Bomford , Lorraine McVicar (9) and Moira Murdoch (13) in 1959

2. February 1991 Monks from Nunraw near Carfin walking through the snow in February 1991.

3. Newington Road Snow plough at work in Newington Road.

4. January 1987 Snow and icy roads approaching Penicuik in Midlothian, January 1987.

