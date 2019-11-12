Two boys have a snowball fight outside RSA in Princes Street.

18 pictures that show magical Edinburgh snow scenes through the years

With winter just around the corner, snowy days in the Capital are sure to follow.

From sledging fun to beautiful scenery, here we take a look at snowy scenes in Edinburgh from the 50s onwards.

Sledging on Saughton Road- 1 year old Brenda Bomford , Lorraine McVicar (9) and Moira Murdoch (13) in 1959

1. Sledging on Saughton Road 1959

Sledging on Saughton Road- 1 year old Brenda Bomford , Lorraine McVicar (9) and Moira Murdoch (13) in 1959
TSPL
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Monks from Nunraw near Carfin walking through the snow in February 1991.

2. February 1991

Monks from Nunraw near Carfin walking through the snow in February 1991.
TSPL
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Snow plough at work in Newington Road.

3. Newington Road

Snow plough at work in Newington Road.
TSPL
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Snow and icy roads approaching Penicuik in Midlothian, January 1987.

4. January 1987

Snow and icy roads approaching Penicuik in Midlothian, January 1987.
TSPL
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5