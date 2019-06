With the Gin Cooperative recently revealing there are now over 250 gins produced in Scotland and with styles ranging from Old Tom to London Dry there's plenty of incredible flavours to suit every palate. (Main picture: Gin Cooperative)

1. Lind & Lime Gin - (Port of Leith Distillery, Edinburgh) Named after Edinburghs Dr. James Lind who observed that citrus fruits prevented scurvy, this exciting new offering combines lime and pink peppercorns to create a truly refreshing gin.

2. Midsummer Solstice (Hendricks, Girvan) If youre a fan of Hendricks then look out for this limited edition gin Midsummer Solstice. Made using a selection of additional floral essences - it's Hendrick's but with an alluring floral pop.

3. Seven Crofts Gin (Highland Liquor Co., Ullapool) This punchy new gin hailing from Ullapool offers bundles of flavour thanks to a recipe that includes pink peppercorns, cubebs and fresh lemon peel.

4. Glaswegin (Glaswegin, Glasgow) Designed to celebrate all things Glasgow, this cleverly named brand uses locally grown Scottish milk thistle and pink peppercorns to create a thoroughly modern gin.

