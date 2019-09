However, many of these are not as well known outwith Scotland’s borders - from sweets and desserts to breakfast items and savoury favourites, here are 17 foods that only people who grew up in Scotland will know what they are. (Main picture: Square sausage, credit: Naomi Vance)

1. Lorne Sausage Also known as square sausage, square slice and Steak slice - a roll and Lorne sausage is a weekend breakfast staple for many a Scot.

2. Cranachan Usually reserved for Burns night, Cranachan is made using whipped cream (or crowdie if you want to be truly authentic), honey, fresh raspberries, and toasted oatmeal usually soaked overnight in a little bit of whisky

3. Potato (Tattie) Scones Potato scones (or tattie scones as they are more commonly known) are another versatile breakfast staple, usually made with left over potato, flour and butter.

4. Clootie Dumpling This wonderfully named regional favourite is a rich, suet-based fruit pudding usually made with spices and dried fruit.

