Scottish Seafood

17 famous Scottish restaurants you need to add to your bucket list

Scotland is home to some amazing restaurants ranging from small independents to Michelin-star winners - with flavours and styles to suit every palate, there's always something new to try.

Here are 17 (in no particular order) of the most famous for you to try out if you're as serious as we are about food.

Named restaurant of the year in the 2018 Good Food Guide, the Three Chimneys team are keeping up the reputation that began with Shirley and Eddie Spear, and has been carried through by head chef Scott Davies

1. Three Chimney's (Isle of Skye)

A classic example of the French influence on Scottish cuisine, The Kitchin was opened by top Scots chef Tom Kitchin in 2006 and has gone on to become a true favourite in the capital

2. The Kitchin (Edinburgh)

Having won Scotlands first ever Michelin star back in the 80s, the Peat Inn is still at the top of its game and head chef Geoffrey Smeddle takes full advantage of Fife's natural larder

3. The Peat Inn (Cupar)

Set up in 2013 by Peter McKenna and Ivan Stein, who had scoured the country for its best produce, the Gannet continues to go from strength to strength and has quickly become the place to go in Glasgow for top Scottish cuisine.

4. The Gannet (Glasgow)

