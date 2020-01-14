16 photos that will make you nostalgic for Scotland in the 1980s It was a troubled decade for Scots, but these are some of the highlights. These were some of Scotland's greatest years. 1. Taggart Legendary gritty crime drama, with the late Mark McManus playing the lead role when it launched. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Scottish ruby glory Scotland may struggle to find their feet these days, but in the 1980s the side often dominated the 5 nations tournament. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Tutti Frutti John Byrnes classic comedy drama was a BAFTA winner for BBC Scotland and turned Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thompson into huge stars. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Hogmanay at The Tron This pair ushered in the 1990s along with tens of thousands of revellers in the streets outside the Tron Kirk in Edinburgh. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4