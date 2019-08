From the uncovering of 2000-year-old lioness sculptures at Cramond to the excavation of Medieval knights' tombs at Holyrood Road, we take a look at 16 of Edinburgh's most fascinating archaeological discoveries in recent times.

1. Skeletons under Magdalen Chapel, 1992 Edinburgh District Council archaeologist Mark Collard with one of the seventeen 16th century skeletons discovered under Magdalen chapel in the Cowgate in July 1992. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Jacobite Rising remnants, Edinburgh Castle, 1999 Artefacts dating from the first Jacobite Rising in 1689 were uncovered during excavation works deep under the Castle. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Cramond Lioness, 1997 In 1997 ferryman Robert Graham unearthed a Roman-era lioness sculpture which had lain in the mud for the best part of 1800 years. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Edinburgh Airport's ancient tombs, 1977 A number of ancient stone tombs were discovered next to the Catstane at Turnhouse. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more