16 lost and abandoned railway stations in Scotland - and what happened to them
From eerie abandoned waiting rooms and tunnels to renovated and re-used, what happened to these 15 lost Scottish railway stations?
Lost and abandoned railway stations can be found all over Scotland. The vast majority of them fell victim to the notorious Beeching cuts of the 1960s, which sought to half the number of operational stations in the United Kingdom. Following closure, many stations were demolished in their entirety and the land they once occupied redeveloped. Others, meanwhile, lay derelict and forgotten before being adapted for alternative uses. We take a look at some of the most famous.
1. Aberlour Railway Station, Moray
The station closed to passengers in 1965, though the line stayed open to freight for another six years. Aberlours main buildings have since been transformed into a visitor centre and tearooms.
Opened in the 1850s, Buchanan Street Station featured a wooden terminal building which operated as a goods station until the 20th century. It was demolished in 1967, with its services redirected to Queen Street.