16 lost and abandoned railway stations in Scotland - and what happened to them

From eerie abandoned waiting rooms and tunnels to renovated and re-used, what happened to these 15 lost Scottish railway stations?

Lost and abandoned railway stations can be found all over Scotland. The vast majority of them fell victim to the notorious Beeching cuts of the 1960s, which sought to half the number of operational stations in the United Kingdom. Following closure, many stations were demolished in their entirety and the land they once occupied redeveloped. Others, meanwhile, lay derelict and forgotten before being adapted for alternative uses. We take a look at some of the most famous.

Aberlour Railway Station, Moray The station closed to passengers in 1965, though the line stayed open to freight for another six years. Aberlours main buildings have since been transformed into a visitor centre and tearooms.

Creagan Railway Station, Argyll and Bute Creagan Railway Station opened on 24 August 1903. The main station building was spared demolition when the line was axed in March 1966 and is still visible from the A828 today.

Girvan Old Railway Station Girvan Old railway station was a terminus station in 1860 and closed to regular passenger traffic in 1893. Remnants of the old station platform can still be seen today.

Buchanan Street Railway Station, Glasgow Opened in the 1850s, Buchanan Street Station featured a wooden terminal building which operated as a goods station until the 20th century. It was demolished in 1967, with its services redirected to Queen Street.

