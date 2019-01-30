Scotland is home to a plethora of romantic spots to pop the question

15 unique and romantic places to propose in Scotland

Blessed with beautiful scenery, rich culture and romance drenched history, Scotland isn't short of stunning locations to pop the question.

Get inspired before you get down on one knee with our list of romantic locations in Scotland.

1. Galloway Forest Park

Home to Scotland's only Dark Sky Park, the remote and peaceful Galloway Forest Park plays host to stunning starlit skies when night falls. Catch a shooting star or if you're lucky the Northern Lights before you pop the question.
2. The Isle of Muck

With its white sandy beaches, wild horses and far flung setting, the Isle of Muck is an idyllic setting for you and your partner to forge a lifelong commitment.
3. Eilean Donan Castle

Play a part in your very own fairytale by posing the question in the shadow of Eilean Donan Castle. Be sure to visit at dusk or dawn when tourist crowds are at their smallest.
4. Corrie Fee

The grand reveal of magnificent Corrie Fee as one steps out of the forest into the arena-like basin of granite is awe-inspiring
