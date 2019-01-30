15 unique and romantic places to propose in Scotland
Blessed with beautiful scenery, rich culture and romance drenched history, Scotland isn't short of stunning locations to pop the question.
Get inspired before you get down on one knee with our list of romantic locations in Scotland.
1. Galloway Forest Park
Home to Scotland's only Dark Sky Park, the remote and peaceful Galloway Forest Park plays host to stunning starlit skies when night falls. Catch a shooting star or if you're lucky the Northern Lights before you pop the question.