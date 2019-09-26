15 Scots from history who made America great

From the establishing the steel industry to federalising national parks, these Scots helped shape America.

Since the arrival of the first emigrant ship from across the Atlantic, Scottish roots have woven into every level of US society. From the 'father of the American navy' to men like Andrew Carnegie, a pioneer of industry, philanthropy and learning, Scotland has made its mark stateside in many ways. Here are some Scots that shaped America from its infancy and others who helped create moments in popular culture.

1. John Muir: The Scot who fathered Americas national parks John Muir helped federalise Americas national parks on a camping trip with President Roosevelt and yet he was relatively unknown in his native Scotland until the 1970s.

2. John Paul Jones: The father of the American navy John Paul Jones, dubbed the father of the US Navy, was born in Arbigland on 6 July 1747. At 13 he entered the service of the British Merchant Marine but went on to become a naval hero in the American Revolutionary War.

3. Alexander McGillivray: Negotiated the first treaty made by the United States Alexander McGillivray was the son of a Scottish father and a Creek-French mother. He was the dominant chief of the powerful Creek confederacy. In 1790 George Washington invited him to New York City, where he negotiated the first treaty made by the US.

4. David Dunbar Buick: Founder of the Buick Motor Company David Dunbar Buick was born in Arbroath, Angus in September 17 185 and travelled to America with his family as an infant. He founded Buick Motor Company in early 1902 and immediately set to work developing a revolutionary engine.

