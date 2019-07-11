15 pictures of places in Scotland from the noughties that are gone but not forgotten
It may not seem that long ago for some of us, but the noughties (the decade between the years 2000 and 2010) are long gone now.
Since then many landmarks of Scottish life have disappear, but are not forgotten. Take a trip down memory lane with this 15 pictures of places and events now gone.
1. Borders, Glasgow
Borders book store on Buchanan Street closed in 2009.
other
2. Amaryllis, Glasgow
Gordon Ramsay's Michelin starred restaurant at One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow closed its doors in 2004.
jpimedia
3. C&A
This iconic clothes store shut UK shops by 2001.
other
4. Glasgow Zoo
After several setbacks, Glasgow Zoo in Baillieston closed its gates for the last time in August 2003. The zoo had originally opened in 1947.
jpimedia
View more