15 pictures of places in Scotland from the noughties that are gone but not forgotten

Since then many landmarks of Scottish life have disappear, but are not forgotten. Take a trip down memory lane with this 15 pictures of places and events now gone.

1. Borders, Glasgow Borders book store on Buchanan Street closed in 2009. other Buy a Photo

2. Amaryllis, Glasgow Gordon Ramsay's Michelin starred restaurant at One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow closed its doors in 2004. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. C&A This iconic clothes store shut UK shops by 2001. other Buy a Photo

4. Glasgow Zoo After several setbacks, Glasgow Zoo in Baillieston closed its gates for the last time in August 2003. The zoo had originally opened in 1947. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more