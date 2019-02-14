Edzell Castle in Angus is one of many historic sites across the country reputed to host supernatural spirits.

15 of the most haunted castles and historic sites in Scotland

With its bloody history, it's hardly surprising that Scotland is reputedly the home of hundreds of supernatural spirits.

Here are 15 of the country's most haunted sites.

Skaill House is built in the periphery of neolithic settlement Skara Brae. The property is thought to be built on an ancient burial ground with visitors reporting sightings of ghostly figures in Skaill House itself.

1. Skaill House

This coastal fortress is as haunted as it is iconic. Situated near the Aberdeenshire town of Stonehaven, the 14th century castle is thought to be home to a family of ghosts, including a Nordic looking man who is said to pace around the guard room.

2. Dunnottar Castle

Located at the confluence of three lochs, Eilean Donan is steeped with history and reportedly inhabited with spirits. Spanish soldiers were housed at the castle during the Jacobite rebellion and one Spaniard is said to haunt the castle's gift shop.

3. Eilean Donan Castle

For two centuries, visitors to St Andrews Cathedral have reported the sighting of a lady wearing white gloves and gliding through the castle's grounds.

4. St Andrews Cathedral

