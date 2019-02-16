15 Edinburgh department stores that are gone but not forgotten

EDINBURGH once boasted a raft of large ‘shopping palaces’ along its main thoroughfares, but the vast majority have bit the dust in recent decades.

With a plethora of different department stores to choose from the shopping experience of yesteryear in central Edinburgh was markedly different than it is today. As the building that was once home to Fraser’s flagship Edinburgh store at the West End prepares to undergo a multi-million pound transformation into a world-class whisky tourism hub for Johnnie Walker, we take a look back at the Capital’s long list of lost department stores that are gone but not forgotten.

1. Darling's, Princes Street, 1970 Darling's department store, owned by former Edinburgh Lord Provost William Y Darling, was renowned for its high fashion in dresses, suits and hats.

2. Patrick Thomson's, North Bridge, 1970s Patrick Thomson's opened at North Bridge in 1906 and lasted until 1982, by which time owners House of Fraser had changed its name to Arnott's.

3. Binns Ltd, West End Princes Street, 1950s Binns department store at the West End was rebranded as Fraser's in the 1970s.

4. C & A Modes, Princes Street, 1955 C & A Modes was destroyed by fire in November 1955. The store was later rebuilt but closed in the early 2000s.

