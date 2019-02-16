15 Edinburgh department stores that are gone but not forgotten
EDINBURGH once boasted a raft of large ‘shopping palaces’ along its main thoroughfares, but the vast majority have bit the dust in recent decades.
With a plethora of different department stores to choose from the shopping experience of yesteryear in central Edinburgh was markedly different than it is today. As the building that was once home to Fraser’s flagship Edinburgh store at the West End prepares to undergo a multi-million pound transformation into a world-class whisky tourism hub for Johnnie Walker, we take a look back at the Capital’s long list of lost department stores that are gone but not forgotten.
1. Darling's, Princes Street, 1970
Darling's department store, owned by former Edinburgh Lord Provost William Y Darling, was renowned for its high fashion in dresses, suits and hats.