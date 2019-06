Sunny weather and fish and chips by the beach go hand-in-hand and while we cannot guarantee the sunshine, these fish and chip shops are worth a visit no matter what the weather. Picture: Flickr/LearningLark

1. Anstruther Fish Bar & Restaurant This popular chippy is winner of many awards including Fish and Chip Shop of the Year in 2008/09, Scotlands Takeaway of the Year in 2014 and listed in the UK Good Food Guide.

2. The Chippy Doon the Lane, Glasgow Winner of the 2016 Open Table Diners Choice award.

3. Frankies Fish and Chips, Shetland The most northerly chippie in Scotland, Frankies won the UKs No.1 Fish and Chip Shop in 2015.

4. LAlba DOra, Edinburgh Named No.1 Fish and Chip Shop in the UK by The Times newspaper in 2014.

