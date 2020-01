From long gone department stores to fast food outlets from the 80s, here are some Princes Street shops you might remember.

1. Wimpy, 1984 A new Wimpy restaurant opened at the corner of Castle Street and Princes Street in Edinburgh, May 1984.

2. Caledonian Club and Liberal Club, 1978 The Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in April 1978 - it was planned for demolition and became the site of Debenham's department store.

3. Hepworths, 1976 Four teenagers stripped to the waist and in bare feet crossing Princes Street by Hepworths during the long hot summer of 1976.

4. Darling and Company ladies fashion store Pictured are Darling and Company ladies fashion store and James Allan and Son shoe shop.

