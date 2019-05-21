13 of the most beautiful Scottish whisky distilleries
Ranging from Highland Park on Orkney in the north to Bladnoch in the Borders in the south, there are over 120 whisky distilleries in Scotland.
Here are 13 of the most picturesque, you’ll want to visit again and again. (Main picture: The stunning Strathisla distillery. Picture: DSLRManu\Flickr)
1. Glengoyne Distillery [Region: Highland]
A physical reminder of the beautiful landscapes that lie just outside of Glasgow, Glengoyne can be found at the foot of the Dumgoyne Hill and is hugely popular with tourists - many of whom pass by as they walk the famous West Highland Way