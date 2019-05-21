The stunning Strathisla distillery. Picture: Picture: DSLRManu\Flickr

13 of the most beautiful Scottish whisky distilleries

Ranging from Highland Park on Orkney in the north to Bladnoch in the Borders in the south, there are over 120 whisky distilleries in Scotland.

Here are 13 of the most picturesque, you’ll want to visit again and again. (Main picture: The stunning Strathisla distillery. Picture: DSLRManu\Flickr)

A physical reminder of the beautiful landscapes that lie just outside of Glasgow, Glengoyne can be found at the foot of the Dumgoyne Hill and is hugely popular with tourists - many of whom pass by as they walk the famous West Highland Way

1. Glengoyne Distillery [Region: Highland]

the S/W/Flickr
Adding ivy to any building immediately makes it more pleasing on the eye, there's something so satisfying about the mix of plant and stone that makes this particular distillery so idyllic.

2. Blair Athol Distillery [Region: Highlands]

Contributed
With its whitewashed walls and stunning location, it was only right that we put the Isle of Skye's most well known whisky distillery on this list.

3. Talisker Distillery [Region: Highlands and Islands]

Frank Pickavant/flickr.com
The self titled 'smallest whisky distillery' in Scotland also might be one of its prettiest, with its collection of small white farm buildings, white picket fences and flowing stream.

4. Edradour Distillery [Region: Highlands]

(tubblesnap/Flickr)
