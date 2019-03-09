Arguably the most iconic bridge in Scotland, the Forth Rail Bridge stands as one of the greatest engineering feats of Victorian Britain and is the world's longest cantilever bridge.

13 of Scotland’s most incredible bridges and viaducts

From a single-arched, hump-backed masonry bridge built in the 18th century to the modern marvel recently built in the Firth of Forth, Scotland has some of the most incredible bridges in the world.

Here are ten of the most interesting. Main picture: Ben Herbert/Pexels

1. The old packhorse bridge, Carrbridge

The old packhorse bridge, which gives the village of Carrbridge its name, was built in 1717 under commission by Brigadier-General Alexander Grant of Grant, and is considered to be the oldest stone bridge in the Highlands.
Aaron Sneddon/Wikimedia
2. Glenfinnan Viaduct, Glenfinnan

The bridge that could have its own IMDB, Glenfinnan Viaduct is most recognisable for appearing in several feature films including the Harry Potter series.
Bloodworx/Wikimedia
3. Brig O' Doon, Alloway

One of the most famous bridges in Scotland, Brig o' Doon is even referenced by Rabbie Burns in his poem Tam o' Shanter as the bridge Tam and his trusty mare Meg cross to escape the witch.
Martyn Gorman /Wikimedia
4. Overtoun Bridge, West Dunbartonshire

Perhaps more accurately described as hauntingly beautiful, the bridge at Overtoun is famous not for its Gothic architecture or its archaic aesthetic, but the urban myth that surrounds it.
Lairich Rig/Geograph
