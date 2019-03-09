13 of Scotland’s most incredible bridges and viaducts
From a single-arched, hump-backed masonry bridge built in the 18th century to the modern marvel recently built in the Firth of Forth, Scotland has some of the most incredible bridges in the world.
Here are ten of the most interesting. Main picture: Ben Herbert/Pexels
1. The old packhorse bridge, Carrbridge
The old packhorse bridge, which gives the village of Carrbridge its name, was built in 1717 under commission by Brigadier-General Alexander Grant of Grant, and is considered to be the oldest stone bridge in the Highlands.