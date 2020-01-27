13 long gone Edinburgh eateries that you might remember
These restaurants are long gone, but not forgotten.
New restaurants and cafes seem to pop up in Edinburgh every other week, which is great for keeping the city’s dining scene fresh and exciting. Sadly this also means we’ve had to wave goodbye to plenty of old favourites in order to make room for the new names. Although these Edinburgh eateries of days gone by are no longer with us, we won’t forget them any time soon. How many do you remember?
1. Brattisanis
An Edinburgh institution, Brattisanis served up traditional chip shop fayre for over 100 years from their five shops across the city. Sadly they closed down in 2004.
This legendary Chicago gangster-themed restaurant opened in 1986, and served up both huge portions and unique entertainment for nearly two decades. The restaurant closed for good and the building razed to the ground in 2007.