12 stunning images that capture the beauty of The Great Glen Way

The Great glen Way is a spectacular and historic walk through one of Scotland’s most famous glens. It is a perfect introduction to long-distance walking or cycling. The route is relatively straightforward and well marked, following canal towpaths, loch shore paths and forestry tracks for the most part; and, although low-level, it provides great views of the lochs and some beautiful panoramas of the highlands. Text and Images: Issie Inglis and Graham Moss. Taken from The Great Glen Way: an interactive guide. Coming soon as a book for iPad and as a Kindle Book published by World Adventure Guides.

1. Coast to coast across Scotland along the Great Glen Way Following the route oftheCaledonian Canal, theGreat Glen Waylinks the Atlantic Ocean on the West with the Moray Firth on the East.

2. When to go Most people do this route between April and October. In July and August watch out for the famous Scottish midges! It does get busy so make sure you book your accommodation.

3. The route The Great Glen Way runs 73 miles (117km) from Fort William to Inverness. It can be walked or cycled in either direction, however, starting from Fort William you have the prevailing wind and the sun behind you.

4. Day 1: Fort William to Gairlochy A beautiful introduction to the Great Glen, starting under the shadow of Ben Nevis. Walking up the side of the famous Neptunes Staircase, the route follows the path up the side of the canal all the way to Gairlochy.

