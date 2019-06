It is like the old saying goes, why let the truth get in the way of a good story? From razor blades in the Commie flumes to rival bus firms wearing the colours of Hearts and Hibs, we take look at a dozen of Edinburgh's most infamous urban myths that (just about) everyone believed.

1. Myth: Yobs used to stick razor blades in the Commie pool flumes Reality: An enduring one this, but seeing as every British town that ever had flumes shares the same urban legend, then it's highly unlikely it actually happened.

2. Myth: Touching Greyfriars Bobby's nose brings good luck Reality: Touching Greyfriars Bobby's nose could result in you receiving a tirade of abuse from an irate local.

3. Myth: Edinburgh 'chippy sauce' is made using a secret recipe Reality: While some shops might well produce their own take on Edinburgh's fabled chippy sauce, the reality is that they all use the same supplier. The secret recipe for the most part? Just add water or vinegar.

4. Myth: The Diggers pub had its ale piped directly from the local brewery Reality: This famous Edinburgh pub was renowned for its 80s ale, but the claim that special pipes connected it to the brewery at Fountainbridge is utterly ridiculous.

