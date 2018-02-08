12 bothies that can be reached by kayak

Have your say

Scotland's best bothies are often found perched above a a tranquil loch or a serene beach, making them accesible to intrepid seafarers. Here are 12 bothies you can reach by kayak

Uags

Situated on the Applecross peninsula, this seaside bothy has unrivaled views over to the Isles of Skye and Raasay.

Rowers can make the short trip to Uags bothy from either Applecross itself, or from Toscaig farther south.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude 57.3487, -5.7874

Oban

This desperately remote bothy on the banks of Loch Morar is often empty due to the 4 to 5 hour walk in from Strathan .

Kayakers, however, can make shorter work of the route and instead row from west to east along Loch Morar.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude 56.9522, -5.5151

Cadderlie

Nestled above Loch Etive, this bothy boasts delightful views of Argyll.

Hardcore kayakers might consider rowing River Etive from the entrance to Glen Etive, though this involves plenty of white water. An easier route begins from Gualachulain.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude 56.4846, -5.1750

READ MORE - 25 places in Scotland to visit before you die

Ben Alder Cottage

Remote, desolate and supposedly haunted this bothy isn't one for the superstitious.

That being said, Ben Alder Cottage is set in a wild and untouched piece of countryside that certainly has its charms.

Starting from the northern tip of Loch Ericht, kayakers can row south to the bunkhouse.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude 56.7790, -4.4592

Sourlies

Sat in the shadow of Munro Sgurr na Ciche, the views from Sourlies are quite remarkable.

Its location at the eastern tip of Loch Nevis make it an exciting expedition destination for kayakers, who can row from Mallaig to the homestead.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude 56.9974, -5.5127

Peanmeanach

Once the home of a bustling fishing village, Peanmeanach is now little more than a few ruined crofts and one well maintained bothy - all among some of Scotland's most wondrous coastal scenery.

Seafarers can reach the bothy by rowing from the northeast shores of Loch Ailort to the mouth of the sea loch just south of Ardnish.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude 56.8595, -5.7542

Craig

Perched above the shores of Loch Torridon sits the homely and welcoming former hostel, Craig, consisting of three bedrooms.

Craig can be reached by kayakers from Torridon itself by heading west along upper Loch Torridon and then north along Loch Torridon.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude 57.6097, -5.7270

Kearvaig

There are few beaches more picture-perfect than Kearvaig Bay on the north coast of Scotland.

The white beach and its light blue waters can be reached by experienced sea kayakers - if the weather is suitable, of course.

From Durness, rowers can follow the north coast, west to Kearvaig Bay and Kearvaig bothy.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude 58.6085, -49410

Glendhu

Once used as storage for deer carcasses, Glendhu is now a pleasant bothy consisting of two ground floor rooms and two attic rooms.

Situated in wild Sutherland, kayakers can reach the bothy by setting off from Kylesku Bridge and heading along Loch Gleann Dubh.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude 58.2586, -4.9279

READ MORE - 12 of the best wild camping locations in Scotland

An Cladach, Islay

Decorated with buddhist prayer flags and a homely sign reading An Cladach, this bothy is a home away from home.

Situated on the west coast of Islay this bothy can be reached by experienced kayakers from either Port Askaig to the north or Port Ellen to the south.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude 55.7855, -6.0853

New Camasunary, Skye

You'll struggle to find a bothy with a better view than New Camasunary on the Isle of Skye.

Walks to black cuillin outlier Bla Bheinn can be started from this well equipped bunkhouse and can be accessed by kayakers from Elgol village.

Kayakers might also want to consider visiting the ethereal Loch Coruisk.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude

Uisnis, South Uist

This bothy is in a world of its own, sitting above a remote bay on outlying hebridean island South Uist.

The simplistic and cosy bothy has enough room for four campers.

Uisinis can be reached by experienced kayakers from Loch Boisdale to the south when weather is calm.

Visit: mountainbothies.org.uk | Latitude/Longitude 57.2804, -7.2309