11 of Scotland's greatest engineering feats you can visit
From Thomas Telfer and James Watt to John Logie Baird and Scotty from Star Trek, Scotland is world-famous for its engineers, real or otherwise.
Our wee country boasts an immensely proud history of achieving extraordinary feats of engineering that have stood the test of time and inspired countless other grand projects around the globe. We take a look at 11 of the nation's greatest engineering feats you can visit.
1. Forth Bridge
Opened in 1890, the Forth Railway Bridge is 1.6 miles long and connects Edinburgh with Fife. It was, at one point, the longest single cantilever bridge in the world until 1917 when it was outdone by Quebec Bridge.
The Caledonian Canal connects Inverness on the east coast of Scotland with the west coast at Corpach near Fort William. It was constructed in the early nineteenth century by engineer Thomas Telford and runs some 62 miles.
The Forth and Clyde Canal connects the Firth of Forth and the Firth of Clyde. Completed in 1790, the canal is 35 miles long and its eastern end is connected to the River Forth by a short stretch of the River Carron near Grangemouth.