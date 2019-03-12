10 things to do in the Central Belt with children under five

Have your say

Tire out the little ones with a trip to one of these toddler friendly attractions easily accessible from the Central Belt.

Fort Douglas Advenutre Park, Dalkeith Country Park

Attached to the peaceful Dalkeith Country Park this timber fortress is free to children under two-years old and just £5 for children aged 2-4 years old and £3 for adults.

The fort features a toddler only area meaning the wee ones can play at their own pace.

Adults can treat themselves to a browse around the Restoration Yard afterwards, home to an excellent cafe and an expansive fashion and lifestyle store.

Visit: Dalkeith Country Park, Dalkeith, EH22 2NA

East Links Family Park, East Lothian

Introduce the kids to some friendly farm animals at East Links Family Park on the outskirts of Dunbar.

As well as getting up close and personal with cattle, sheep, pigs and more, kids can play crazy golf, scale a wooden fortress and enjoy a train safari.

Visit: Dunbar, EH42 1XF

Flip Out, Glasgow

Put a spring in your child's step by treating them to a day at Flip Out; a 63,000sq ft complex of trampolines and soft play areas.

Every weekday classes for children under 5 are run allowing the wee ones to explore and socialise as well as develop coordination and balance.

Entrance toe the trampoline park is £4 for a child and £4 for an adult.

Visit: 89a Southcroft Road, Glasgow, G73 1UG

The Time Capsule, Coatbridge

'Scotland's Waterpark' features all shapes and sizes of flumes from the Tornado Tantrum to the Storm Chaser Flumes - but its Coral Cove that will appeal most to parents of toddlers.

The sheltered section allows wee ones to splash and swim in a perfectly safe environment.

Visit: 100 Buchanan Street, Coatbridge, ML5 1DL

Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway, West Lothian

Take to the rails at the Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway, a five mile trip on a steam engine through the scenic West Lothian countryside.

If little ones are well behaved you can treat them to a sweet treat from the old-fashioned buffet cart.

Visit: Union Street, Bo’ness, EH51 9AQ

Conifox Adventure Park, Kirkliston

Equipped with a go-kart track a labyrinthine maze and a giant "jump pillow", there's much to entertain - and tire out - little ones at Conifox Adventure Park.

Once children are suitably exhausted retreat to the warm and inviting Stables Bistro for a hearty breakfast or a spot of lunch.

Visit: Conifox, Kirkliston, EH29 9ER

Wonder World

Wonder World isn't your average soft play area - the custom built centre is designed to stimulate children mentally and physically in a fun and safe environment.

The Glasgow venue also boasts a baby and toddler area where under 5s can safely climb, crawl and explore.

Visit: 99 Middlesex Street, Glasgow G41 1EE

Deep Sea World, North Queensferry

Hidden in the shadow of the Forth Rail Bridge, Deep Sea World is home to mysterious and magical creatures from seals to sand tiger sharks.

Children can enjoy a birthday party to remember at the Fife aquarium, with a themed party package costing £13.75 a child.

Visit: Forthside Terrace, North Queensferry, KY11 1JR

Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochgelly

With over 1,200 acres to explore this Fife country park has so much to offer children under the age of five.

Families can enjoy a stroll or a cycle along the banks of Lochore, before scaling the countless climbing frames on the loch's northeast shore.

Visit: Crosshill, Lochgelly, KY5 8BA

Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling

Located on the outskirts of Stirling, Blair Drummond Safari Park has long been a popular destination for adults and parents alike.

Home to 350 species of exotic animals, Blair Drummond offers children - and adults - a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with creatures great and small. The winding drive through the park's lion, rhino and monkey inhabited grounds is undoubtedly a highlight.

Visit: Stirling, FK9 4UR