Aerial of the Hewlett Packard factory at South Queensferry and the Forth Road Bridge.

10 pictures that show South Queensferry through the years

The popular seaside town is famous for its view of the bridges.

From bridges to whisky bottling, here we take a look at how South Queensferry has changed through the years.

Scottish Tourist Board's Alan Devereux, Yoshiaki Takahashi (of Aye restaurant) and the Countess of Rosebery recreate the famous Victorian picture of the Forth Bridge's cantilever principle. Photograph taken in South Queensferry on the launch of the book 'Bridge Across the Century' in July 1985.

1. Forth Bridge cantilever principle 1985

Scottish Tourist Board's Alan Devereux, Yoshiaki Takahashi (of Aye restaurant) and the Countess of Rosebery recreate the famous Victorian picture of the Forth Bridge's cantilever principle. Photograph taken in South Queensferry on the launch of the book 'Bridge Across the Century' in July 1985.
TSPL
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The Reverend John Carrie baptised at least 11 babies in South Queensferry Church in March 1982.

2. Multiple baptisms 1982

The Reverend John Carrie baptised at least 11 babies in South Queensferry Church in March 1982.
TSPL
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Mid Terrace and Main Street in South Queensferry September 1987.

3. South Queensferry streets 1987

Mid Terrace and Main Street in South Queensferry September 1987.
TSPL
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Val Marsden of Bradford Women's Morris dancers and Cumberland Morris Men put on a display of Morris dancing by the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry in September 1988.

4. Morris dancing 1988

Val Marsden of Bradford Women's Morris dancers and Cumberland Morris Men put on a display of Morris dancing by the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry in September 1988.
TSPL
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3