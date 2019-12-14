10 pictures that show South Queensferry through the years

1. Forth Bridge cantilever principle 1985

Scottish Tourist Board's Alan Devereux, Yoshiaki Takahashi (of Aye restaurant) and the Countess of Rosebery recreate the famous Victorian picture of the Forth Bridge's cantilever principle. Photograph taken in South Queensferry on the launch of the book 'Bridge Across the Century' in July 1985.

