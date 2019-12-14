10 pictures that show South Queensferry through the years
The popular seaside town is famous for its view of the bridges.
From bridges to whisky bottling, here we take a look at how South Queensferry has changed through the years.
1. Forth Bridge cantilever principle 1985
Scottish Tourist Board's Alan Devereux, Yoshiaki Takahashi (of Aye restaurant) and the Countess of Rosebery recreate the famous Victorian picture of the Forth Bridge's cantilever principle. Photograph taken in South Queensferry on the launch of the book 'Bridge Across the Century' in July 1985.