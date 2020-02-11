10 pictures that show Scotland's pancake races through the years

Today, most of us will probably enjoy a more leisurely Pancake Day, spent in the comfort of our kitchens with minimal exercise. But in days gone by many people enjoyed the Shrove Tuesday race. Here we take a look back at the races in Portobello in Edinburgh and Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.

1. Portobello promenade 1982 Women taking part in the traditional Shrove Tuesday pancake race along Portobello promenade in February 1982.

2. Bath Street Pancake Race 1979 Residents get their frying pans ready for the start of the Bath Street Pancake Race at Portobello in February 1979.

3. Pancake race 2010 Pancake race organised by Greggs on Rose Street in Edinburgh to raise money for Haiti in 2010.

