10 pictures that show Scotland's pancake races through the years

Every year hundreds of locals came out to cheer on participants as they took part in the annual Shrove Tuesday race.

Today, most of us will probably enjoy a more leisurely Pancake Day, spent in the comfort of our kitchens with minimal exercise. But in days gone by many people enjoyed the Shrove Tuesday race. Here we take a look back at the races in Portobello in Edinburgh and Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.

Women taking part in the traditional Shrove Tuesday pancake race along Portobello promenade in February 1982.

1. Portobello promenade 1982

Residents get their frying pans ready for the start of the Bath Street Pancake Race at Portobello in February 1979.

2. Bath Street Pancake Race 1979

Pancake race organised by Greggs on Rose Street in Edinburgh to raise money for Haiti in 2010.

3. Pancake race 2010

Women taking part in the traditional Shrove Tuesday pancake race along Portobello promenade in February 1982.

4. Portobello promenade race 1982

