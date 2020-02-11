10 pictures that show Scotland's pancake races through the years
Every year hundreds of locals came out to cheer on participants as they took part in the annual Shrove Tuesday race.
Today, most of us will probably enjoy a more leisurely Pancake Day, spent in the comfort of our kitchens with minimal exercise. But in days gone by many people enjoyed the Shrove Tuesday race. Here we take a look back at the races in Portobello in Edinburgh and Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.
1. Portobello promenade 1982
Women taking part in the traditional Shrove Tuesday pancake race along Portobello promenade in February 1982.