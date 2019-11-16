10 pictures that show how St Andrews Day was celebrated through the years in Scotland

The exact details of the life and times of our patron saint still remain unknown, but it hasn’t stopped people speculating. But what is known is that people all over Scotland and the world will celebrate St Andrew’s on 30 November. The Scottish Parliament made St Andrew’s Day an official bank holiday in Scotland in 2007, although banks are not obliged to close and there is no mandatory day off for workers. The celebrations, therefore, are varied. These have involved traditional Scottish dress, Scottish dancing, poem recitals, and traditional foods such as haggis, neeps and cullen skink being served to revellers.

Knight of the Thistle procession to St Giles for the St Andrew's Day service in 1961.

St. Andrew's Day procession at St Giles' cathedral in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh branch of the Saltire Society - St Andrews Day Fair opened by Lady Kilbrandon.

A West Highland terrier (named Buffy) joins the Stockbridge Pipe Band as it gathers to lead a colourful St Andrews Day march along the capital's Princes Street in 2003.

