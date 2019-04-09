Bealach na Ba is regarded as one of the most scenic drives in the world

10 of the most scenic drives in Scotland

Dense with wild countryside and often empty roads, Scotland is a haven for adventure seeking drivers.

If after road trip inspiration, take a look at ten of the most scenic driving routes in the country.

The A82 through Glencoe is hardly a secret, but it's difficult to be cynical about the clogged roads when you're surrounded by some of the most rugged and spectacular terrain in Scotland.

1. Tyndrum to Glencoe village

other
Consisting of multiple alpine-like hairpin bends and gradients of up to 20%, this road isn't for the feart. The single-track road is now a Mecca for cyclists and a highlight on the North Coast 500 (NC500).

2. Bealach na Ba (Lochcarron to Applecross)

other
The descent through Glen Docherty to Kinlochewe is a highlight for all tourists who undertake the NC500. The A832 is draped along the glen like a piece of spaghetti - an enticing invitation for petrol heads.

other
This route follows the Argyll west coast and provides great views of Loch Linnhe and Castle Stalker.Start the drive at Connel and cross Loch Etive, following the A828 up to Ballachulish - the gateway to Glencoe.

4. Connel to Ballachulish

other
