10 of the most beautiful Scottish whisky distilleries
Ranging from Highland Park on Orkney in the north to Bladnoch in the Borders in the south, there are over 120 whisky distilleries in Scotland.
Tuesday 21 May 2019 11:17
Here are ten of the most picturesque. (Main picture: The stunning Strathisla distillery. Picture: DSLRManu\Flickr)
1. Ardnamurchan Distillery [Region: Highlands]
Lying on the remote Ardnamurchan peninsula just north of Mull, this relatively new distillery is the furthest west on the mainland and considered to be one of Scotland's greenest.
Contributed
2. Glengoyne Distillery [Region: Highland]
A physical reminder of the beautiful landscapes that lie just outside of Glasgow, Glengoyne can be found at the foot of the Dumgoyne Hill and is hugely popular with tourists - many of whom pass by as they walk the famous West Highland Way
the S/W/Flickr
3. Blair Athol Distillery [Region: Highlands]
Adding ivy to any building immediately makes it more pleasing on the eye, there's something so satisfying about the mix of plant and stone that makes this particular distillery so idyllic.
Contributed
4. Talisker Distillery [Region: Highlands and Islands]
With its whitewashed walls and stunning location, it was only right that we put the Isle of Skye's most well known whisky distillery on this list.
Frank Pickavant/flickr.com
