10 of the best places in Scotland to enjoy a pint with a view
With longer days here and bank holiday weekends on the horizon, there's nothing better than relaxing with a drink and enjoying a beautiful view.
With this in mind, we look at 10 great places where you can enjoy some picturesque with your pint this summer.
1. The Ship Inn, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire
Sit back and watch the sailing boats as the sun takes its path across the harbour. Guests can visit the Ship and its neighbour The Marine Hotel with both pubs letting you take beers to sit on the wall that overlooks the water.