10 of the best places in Scotland to enjoy a pint with a view

With longer days here and bank holiday weekends on the horizon, there's nothing better than relaxing with a drink and enjoying a beautiful view.

With this in mind, we look at 10 great places where you can enjoy some picturesque with your pint this summer.

Sit back and watch the sailing boats as the sun takes its path across the harbour. Guests can visit the Ship and its neighbour The Marine Hotel with both pubs letting you take beers to sit on the wall that overlooks the water.

1. The Ship Inn, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Geograph.org.uk/Bill Harrison
A summer night outside The Applecross Inn is an idyllic proposition especially if you can catch the sun going down over the Sound of Raasay, with the peaks of Skye visible in the distance.

2. The Applecross Inn, Applecross, Wester Ross

Wikimedia/Brian Gillman
The pub sits right down in the villages ancient harbour and offers good range of beers. You can sit outside and enjoy views of one of the oldest harbours on the Moray Coast.

3. The Shore Inn, Portsoy, Aberdeenshire

Geograph.org.uk/Leslie Barrie
Enjoy the easy pace of the canal from the waterside at The Stables which was originally built to serve the men and horses that used the Forth and Clyde Canal.

4. The Stables, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire

Wikimedia/Brian D Osborne
