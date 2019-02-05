10 most romantic restaurants in Edinburgh to visit on Valentine’s Day

The most romantic restaurants in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor have been unveiled ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The rankings are derived from thousands of reviews and are measured on the quality of food and the degree to which the eatery is romantic. So if you’re looking for Valentine’s inpsiration in the Capital, look no further!

1. Restaurant Martin Wishart , The Shore Top chef Martin Wishart outside his Leith restaurant. Popular dishes: Halibut ceviche with mango and beetroot macaroon filled with horseradish cream.

2. Rhubarb, Prestonfield House Rhubarb offers a cosy dining experience. Popular dishes: Chateaubriand and tarte tatin.

3. Number One at the Balmoral Hotel What TripAdvisor diners say: 'The food was basically deliciously edible artwork. The service was excellent and the sommelier was hilarious and very skilled.'

4. Mono Restaurant, Southbridge Mono Restaurant. Popular dishes: Borders lamb saddle with 'bagna cauda' (regional Italian sauce), olive oil cake and ox cheek with cauliflower and kohlrabi.

