From classic pubs to historical haunts and live music venues, here we take a look at some Edinburgh bars no longer with us - how many of these did you used to drink in?

1. The Auld Toll The Auld Toll at Tollcross had a traditional interior filled with old pictures, mirrors and some classic, if rather worn, pub furniture. Today it's The Blackbird - a decidedly more modern affair. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Mathers Drinkers always referred to it as Mathers Broughton Street, to differentiate it from the other Mathers at the West End. It closed in 2016 and reopened as The Empress. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. The Green Tree The Green Tree in the Cowgate pictured in 1999. Popular with students and locals alike, this was a lively bar on the weekends. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. The Dundee Arms Before its transformation into the Fountain Bar, the Dundee Arms on Dundee Street had a fairly rough reputation - rough enough to be nicknamed the Vietnam. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more