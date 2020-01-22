Picture: Shutterstock

10 Glasgow bars and restaurants that closed in 2019

Sadly these Glasgow bars and restaurants shut their doors for the last time in 2019.

From big high street names to smaller businesses, here are 10 Glasgow bars and restaurants that shut down last year.

The teppanyaki restaurant opened in the city centre in 2019 but after only a few months of trading, Benihana closed its doors for the final time in September.

1. Benihana, West Nile Street

Cafe Source closed at New Year due to the termination of the lease on the former church, which was home to the restaurant.

2. Cafe Source at St Andrews in the Square, St Andrew's Square

The popular late night eatery shut down in August.

3. The Noodle Bar, Sauchiehall Street

The casual dining restaurant and cocktail bar which served authentically flavoured Thai, Malay and Chinese dishes and innovative cocktails sadly closed in March.

4. Nonya, Claremont Street

