10 Glasgow bars and restaurants that closed in 2019
From big high street names to smaller businesses, here are 10 Glasgow bars and restaurants that shut down last year.
1. Benihana, West Nile Street
The teppanyaki restaurant opened in the city centre in 2019 but after only a few months of trading, Benihana closed its doors for the final time in September.
2. Cafe Source at St Andrews in the Square, St Andrew's Square
Cafe Source closed at New Year due to the termination of the lease on the former church, which was home to the restaurant.
3. The Noodle Bar, Sauchiehall Street
The popular late night eatery shut down in August.
4. Nonya, Claremont Street
The casual dining restaurant and cocktail bar which served authentically flavoured Thai, Malay and Chinese dishes and innovative cocktails sadly closed in March.
