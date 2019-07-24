10 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Jobs you can still apply for

With Edinburgh’s busy summer festival period about to kick off, the Fringe doesn’t just offer Edinburgh residents a month of entertainment, but also an opportunity to pick up extra work.

With loads of places around Edinburgh hiring extra staff for the busy month of August, here are 10 temporary Fringe jobs you can still apply for.

Front of House at Mimi’s Bakehouse

This family business has branches spread out all over Edinburgh. It’s the Leith branch that is looking for temporary front of house staff for the festival season. You’ll need to be cheery and friendly, have hospitality experience and be flexible to work throughout August.

Front of House at Just The Tonic

Looking for “energetic and friendly people with a can do attitude” front of house staff is Just The Tonic, with over 185 shows in 19 different venues. Their programme this year will cover all types of entertainment, from stand-up to cabaret.

Cafe Staff at Surgeons Quarter

The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, also known as Surgeons Quarter, are looking for temporary Fringe staff. They’re looking for staff in the following positions: Cafe 1505 as servers, festival bar crew and toilet attendants.

Street Cleaning with Out of Hand Scotland

Out of Hand are on the hunt for street cleaning operatives for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The main aspect of the role will be to ensure all areas within a 50 metre radius of all structures are kept litter, fly posters, stickers and graffiti free. You’ll need a full, clean driving licence.

Barista at Hector and Harriet

In need of a barista over the Fringe period, Hector & Harriet is a Scottish based company who specialise in artisan coffee and handheld foods. They need trained baristas to join them at their George Square and Reid Quad locations.

Waiting Staff at Italian on the Mound

Italian on the Mound are looking for full and part time staff for the month of August. Applicants must be flexible on working hours, and coffee preparation and food handling experience is essential. Knowledge of using an espresso machine, and milk steaming, would be advantageous, but full training will be provided.

Bar and Waiting Staff at Grand Cru

Grand Cru are looking for front of house staff for the busy festival period, and possibly beyond. Key responsibilities of the role include: processing payments from customers, clearing tables, taking food orders etc.

Bar supervisors and staff at Just The Tonic

Just The Tonic are also recruiting bar supervisors and bar staff for their venues. Some duties required include: serving drinks, keeping the venue clean and tidy, opening and closing the bar and help control stock levels.

Festival Driver with EUSA

As a festival driver, you’ll be working with the business support and controls team to transport and store deliveries between the EUSA festival venues, ensuring that all stock transported correlated with orders placed, as well as being stored securely.

Bar staff at 56 North

Southside bar 56 North is recruiting for full time and part time bar staff for the busy festival period. They are an independent bar that specialise in gin with a full working distillery. They also have an extensive food menu which is served throughout the day. Previous waiting or bar experience is desirable in an applicant, but full training will be given.

