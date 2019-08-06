10 Edinburgh buildings that have been lost to student flats
The number of student housing developments in Edinburgh has rocketed in recent years, transforming the look of the city in the process.
While some student housing projects breathe new life into existing spaces, a high proportion of developments are purpose-built and require the demolition of buildings. We take a look at 10 such examples, some of which have been approved but are not yet built.
Countless romances were forged at the Palais de Danse in Fountainbridge during its mid-20th century heyday. The building was lost to student housing in 2016.
If you've been reading the news of late you'll know the Sick Kids' hospital in Sciennes is moving next to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at Little France. The red sandstone building will be retained with new student flats built on part of the site.