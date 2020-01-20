10 Edinburgh bars and restaurants that closed in 2019 Sadly these Capital bars and restaurants shut their doors for the last time in 2019. From big high street names to smaller businesses, here are 10 Edinburgh bars and restaurants that shut down last year. 1. Serrano & Manchego This Spanish tapas restaurant which sold Iberian goodies sadly closed in October. The owners decided to focus on their other ventures in the city which include El Barrio. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Clark's Bar The popular pub on Dundas Street closed in June 2019 amid dismay from fans, including author Ian Rankin. Luckily it reopened under new management in July. JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Jamie's Italian Jamie's Italian restaurant at the Assembly Rooms and Rose street closed in May 2019 after the chain went into administration. JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Galvin Brasserie De Luxe The upmarket brasserie in Edinburghs Waldorf Astoria shut down when the Galvin brothers left the city. It is now Grazing by Mark Greenaway. TSPL PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3