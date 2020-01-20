Picture: Shutterstock

10 Edinburgh bars and restaurants that closed in 2019

Sadly these Capital bars and restaurants shut their doors for the last time in 2019.

From big high street names to smaller businesses, here are 10 Edinburgh bars and restaurants that shut down last year.

1. Serrano & Manchego

2. Clark's Bar

3. Jamie's Italian

4. Galvin Brasserie De Luxe

