Make sure you don’t miss out on the best new bars and restaurants that have opened up (or are still to open their doors) in the Capital.

1. Cutting Chaii, Salamander Street Opened late last year, Cutting Chai offers a delectable menu of authentic dishes - some of which arent available anywhere else in Edinburgh.

2. Chez Mal Brasserie, St Andrew Square The latest Malmaison hotel opened on St Andrews Square late last year with the brasserie, Chez Mal, serving up a range of dishes from burgers to seafood.

3. Fortitude coffee shop, Stockbridge Fortitude has been brewing coffee in the New Town since 2014 and revealed on Instagram last week that they would open shortly in the former home of coffee and cycle shop in Stockbridge, Ronde.

4. The Alchemist cocktail bar, St James Centre The Alchemist, which already has several venues in England, is set to make its Scottish debut in the new St James building. The brand will deliver its signature Theatre served cocktail and dining experience to the venue.

